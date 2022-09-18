Jamaica Gets Vehicles and Equipment to Support COVID-19 Response

Story Highlights
Jamaica has received a donation of vehicles and vital pieces of equipment, valued at US$540,000, to further strengthen the country’s response to COVID-19.
The items, provided by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Pan American Health Organization/ World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), include a 30-seater mobile vaccination unit, a 16-seater corresponding vehicle for field vaccination teams, a GeneXpert machine, high flow nasal oxygen devices, test kits and a range of equipment to address medical waste management.
They were handed over to the Ministry of Health and Wellness on Friday (September 16) at the PAHO/ WHO country office located at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, St. Andrew.
Expressing gratitude for the donation, portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said the mobile units will better enable the Ministry to bring vaccination services to people.
Citing the approximately 30 per cent take up of the COVID-19 vaccine and the decreasing immunisation rate, he said “we need a comprehensive review around the perception and the importance that people place on immunisation.”
PAHO/WHO Representative to Jamaica, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, Ian Stein, said that the donation will assist in boosting community engagement across the island, particularly regarding vaccine coverage and disposal of medical waste.
United States (US) Ambassador to Jamaica, Nick Perry, in his remarks, said that his Government, through the work of USAID, “is committed to supporting the Government of Jamaica in addressing the needs of the nation”.
He noted that the critical pieces of equipment provided “will improve the ability to detect the virus and reduce the severity of illness from COVID-19, as well as accelerate equitable access to and uptake of effective COVID-19 vaccines.”
The US Ambassador commended the Jamaican workers for their tireless service in combating COVID-19, and pledged that the US Government will continue to work with the country “as your neighbour, partner and close, reliable friend and ally.”
“We are proud to provide the Ministry of Health with these critical supplies, equipment and commodities,” he added.