Applications Open for SRC’s Young Scientist and Technologist Award

The Scientific Research Council (SRC) is now accepting applications and nominations for this year’s Young Scientist and Technologist Award.

Interested persons are required to send an email to innovate@src-jamaica.org to access and submit applications and nominations before September 30.

Applicants and nominees must be 40 years old or younger; have a terminal graduate degree; be actively engaged in research that aids in the country’s development; a Jamaican citizen or non-national residing in the country for a minimum of 10 years; and involved in research that is relevant to Jamaica’s development.

The Young Scientist and Technologist Award is one of the initiatives developed and administered by the SRC to fulfill its mandate of promoting science and technology as drivers for development.

In an interview with JIS News, Executive Director of the Council, Dr. Charah Watson, said the “SRC wants to ensure that young scientists and technologists know their value and potential for impact.”

“We know that technological and scientific revolutions underpin …improvements in health systems, education and infrastructure, and it is important that we have programmes such as this to encourage and support the next change makers, who will lead us into the future,” she noted.

Shortlisted candidates will present their work at the SRC’s 7th Biennial Conference on Science and Technology that is scheduled for November 15-17.

The winner will be announced on November 17 during the National Innovation Awards.

In addition to the coveted trophy, the winner will walk away with a cash prize and join a powerful global network of influencers in science and technology.

“This also opens doors and creates a springboard into the next stage of their careers. I won the award in 2012, and I can testify of the boost in recognition it gave me in moving onwards in my career as a scientist,” Dr. Watson said.

Other past winners of the Young Scientist and Technologist Award include Principal of University of the West Indies, Mona, Professor Dale Webber and Biotechnologist and Lecturer, Professor Marcia Roye.

SRC is an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology with responsibility to foster the development of scientific research, serve as a repository of scientific information, and facilitate the development, application, transfer and/or improvement of the technology of such research for the country’s benefit.