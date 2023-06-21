Jamaica Gets Ready for Best Summer Season

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says Jamaica is bracing for the best summer tourism season.
“Already, before even completing the first six months of this year, we have… received a combined two million stopover and cruise visitors, with record earnings of US$2 billion, a whopping 18 per cent above the 2019 earnings for the same time period. It should be no surprise then that Jamaica is bracing for the best ever summer season,” Mr. Bartlett said.
The Minister was closing the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 20).
Jamaica is also experiencing a rise in summer 2023 air-travel bookings by 33 per cent as compared to summer 2022 according to data provided by one of the world’s leading travel data analytics firms, ForwardKeys.
Mr. Bartlett informed that 1.4 million airline seats have been secured for the summer travel season, representing a 16 per cent increase over the previous best in 2019.
In addition, Jamaica’s main source market, the United States of America, has locked in 1.2 million of these seats.