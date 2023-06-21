Prime Minister Endorses National Day of Mourning for Jamaica’s Children Proclamation

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has endorsed the Proclamation of Friday, June 23 to be observed as a National Day of Mourning for Jamaica’s children who have been victims of violence and abuse.

The Proclamation was read by Governor General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, during a ceremony at King’s House on Wednesday (June 21).

It encourages citizens to participate in the Day, noting that this may include devotionals, remembrance services in homes, workplaces, churches and schools, and private or small group prayer vigils.

Persons may also engage in individual or group moments of silence, the turning on of headlights, the wearing of black, the tolling of church bells at noon, and any other appropriate response.

Mr. Holness, in his remarks during the ceremony, said the Proclamation was more than words on a document, emphasising that it is intended to mobilise the collective hurt of the nation into positive action for change.

The Prime Minister further outlined that mourning was an important outward expression of grief, “when it is done in the way in which we are doing it”.

This, he said, by establishing a formal process by which the entire society can collectively express its grief in, not just symbolic but meaningful ways”.

“The turning on of your headlights, wearing black, they may seem to be, on the surface of it, frivolous. But when taken together, it is a very powerful outward demonstration of how society feels, how we are grieving,” Mr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister noted that Jamaicans continue to grieve the death of the island’s children, noting that the latest of these is young Danielle Rowe, who was attacked on June 8 and later succumbed at hospital to injuries sustained.

“It is important that in the collective expression of our mourning, we indicate that what has happened, not just to young Danielle, is an assault on our collective sensibilities… a blot on the collective moral fabric of the nation and that we are not going to remain silent, lest it gives the impression that the country has fallen numb; lest it gives the impression that that moral line in the sand which should not be crossed, that it is now blurred or totally erased,” he stated..

“We must send the collective message to the lawmakers that the laws must reflect our social conscience on this issue, that we must draw the line and send a strong signal that these acts must have laws that are strong deterrents. If the perpetrators are not deterred, then the penalties must be as severe as the act that they have committed,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

Mr. Holness informed that the Government is in the process of finalising new legislation that will include increasing the penalties for murders and associated crimes, and amendments to the Domestic Violence Act, among other relevant laws.

The ceremony was also attended by Ministers of Government, Custodes, and other stakeholders.