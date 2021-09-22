Jamaica Elected to PAHO Executive Committee

Jamaica has been named to the Executive Committee of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and will serve for the 2021-2024 term. The Committee acts as a working party of the PAHO Conference or Directing Council and is composed of nine Member States of the Organization.

In welcoming Jamaica’s election to the Committee, Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton noted that “Jamaica is pleased to be elected to this Committee and looks forward to making a meaningful contribution. We are at a critical time in public health globally and the region must mount a united response not only to the current global pandemic, but the ever prevailing burden of non-communicable diseases, as well as other new and merging health conditions and challenges that our health systems face.”

Jamaica, Bolivia and Argentina were the new elected members, that will serve with Costa Rica, Haiti, Mexico, Brazil, Cuba and Suriname,. The new members were elected on day three of the 59th meeting of Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Directing Council, which is currently underway in Washington DC.

The PAHO Directing Council is responsible for setting the Organization’s policies and priorities for technical cooperation as well as discussing matters of public health significance and agreeing on the way forward for the region.