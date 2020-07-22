Jamaica Customs Introduces Online Procedures for Returning Residents

In keeping with its thrust to increase operational efficiency and further enhance its relationships with its stakeholders, the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) has been engaged in a process of continuous improvement to ensure the best delivery of services to its customers.

With the onset of COVID-19, many organisations, including the JCA, has had to find new and innovative ways to conduct their business operations effectively and safely.

In this regard, the JCA has automated the application process for the granting of Returning Resident and Returning Student Status and the accessing of related benefits. The Agency has also revised some of the documentary requirements to improve efficiency in the verification process and enhance the customer experience.

The new process now facilitates the use of an online application process for provisional approval, prior to the arrival of the Returning Resident and the Returning Student once all requirements are satisfied. Hence, individuals applying for Returning Resident/Returning Student status are no longer required to visit the offices of the Jamaica Customs Agency for their applications to be processed.

Online Application Process:

1. Applicant logs on to the website www.jacustoms.gov.jm and completes the Registration Form.

2. Computer system generates a username and password to access the Application Form.

3. Applicant accesses the application portal/platform by entering the username and password, and completes the Application Form, uploads the required documents and submits online.

4. Application is reviewed by the Returning Resident Unit and approval granted once all requirements are satisfied.

5. Applicants may be interviewed if required, and a request made for them to schedule an appointment for an interview, using the online portal on the website. Applicant may also voluntarily request an interview for additional information or where the application has been denied.

6. An Exemption Notice is generated by the Returning Residents Unit and issued to the applicant for submission to the Customs Broker who will use same, when preparing the Customs Declaration in the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) to clear shipment (s) on the port.

The JCA is also reminding Returning Residents and importers generally, that regardless of their status, that they must satisfy all other requirements connected with the importation and clearance of their goods. This will include other documentary requirements, physical examination, and any other requirements, relating to other Border Regulatory Agencies (BRA).

For further information on this, and other customs-related matters, customers may contact the Returning Resident and Customer Service Units at: 876-922-5140-8 or email: public.relations@jca.gov.jm.