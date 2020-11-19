Jamaica Continues Its Celebration Of 25 Years Of Climate Action With Green Climate Fund Civil Society Organization Project Launch

Jamaica continued its celebration of 25 years of climate action with the launch of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) Civil Society Organization (CSO) project on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

The initiative seeks to build on a number of other GCF readiness initiatives and will seek to enhance CSO engagement mechanisms with the GCF, scale up innovative climate change solutions among CSOs, build their capacity to access and deliver climate finance, and strengthen the GCF project pipeline by integrating CSO led/co-led climate change interventions.

The project, valued at over US$1.2 million, will include seven Caribbean countries – Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Suriname. The lead national designated authority for the project is the Climate Change Division in the Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change (MHURECC), while the implementing entity and delivery partner for the project is CANARI.

Making his remarks at the national launch, Minister of MHURECC, Hon Pearnel Charles Jr asserted that “climate change is a challenge that requires a whole-of-society approach; public, private, and civil society actors must play a role in order to attain the future we want for our country – a low carbon and climate resilient society.” He highlighted the government’s appreciation of the role CSOs play in the climate change agenda, stating it as a reason for pursuing concrete action and supporting the project to be financed by the GCF.

Principal Director of the Ministry’s Climate Change Division, Una May Gordon, stated that “It is in the communities that adaptation actions are most impactful. The role of CSOs is therefore paramount in supporting GOJ actions in reaching these communities and as such, we are committed to enhancing the capacity of the CSOs to access finance to play this role.”

Approximately 44 individuals attended the virtual event: 30 representing CSOs, 14 partner institutions, and staff of the MHURECC.

This 25th year celebration began with a series of activities in April 2020 and will go up till the end of the year.