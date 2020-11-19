COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, November 18, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|69
|10,088
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|36
|4,574
|Females
|33
|5,512
|Under Investigation
|0
|2
|AGE RANGE
|3 months to 83 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|473
|Hanover
|6
|198
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|12
|3,432
|Manchester
|4
|404
|Portland
|2
|324
|St. Ann
|7
|488
|St. Catherine
|20
|2,227
|St. Elizabeth
|4
|282
|St. James
|9
|1,042
|St. Mary
|0
|276
|St. Thomas
|0
|407
|Trelawny
|2
|216
|
Westmoreland
|3
|319
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|656
|107,270
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|2
|Results Positive
|69
|10,088
|Results Negative
|587
|97,155
|Results Pending
|0
|27
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2
|235
|A 53-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
A 63-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|27
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|33
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|38
|5,407
|Active Cases
|4,306
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|6
|Number in Home Quarantine
|22,714
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|91
|Patients Moderately Ill
|8
|Patients Critically Ill
|7
|NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|20
|Home
|4,211
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|512
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|1
|719
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|1
|1,223
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|67
|7,398
