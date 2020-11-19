COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, displays the interim guidelines for the clinical management of diabetes and hypertension in Jamaica during the virtual launch of the Public-Private Partnership for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) pilot programme on Tuesday (November 17). Under the initiative, non-coronavirus (COVID-19) patients with the chronic conditions, who access care at health centres, will be referred to selected private providers.

