Advertisement
Jamaica 60 Logo Competition
live stream 11th Annual National Health Research Conference @ 8:30am
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Coronavirus
November 19, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 69 10,088  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 36 4,574  
Females 33 5,512  
Under Investigation 0 2  
AGE RANGE 3 months to 83 years 1 day to 104  years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 0 473  
Hanover 6 198  
Kingston & St. Andrew 12 3,432  
Manchester 4 404  
Portland 2 324  
St. Ann 7 488  
St. Catherine 20 2,227  
St. Elizabeth 4 282  
St. James 9 1,042  
St. Mary 0 276  
St. Thomas 0 407  
Trelawny 2 216  
 

Westmoreland

 

 3 319  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 656 107,270  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 2    
Results Positive

 

 69 10,088  
Results Negative

 

 587 97,155  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 27  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 2 235 A 53-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew

A 63-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew

 
Coincidental Deaths 0 27  
Deaths under investigation 1 33  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 38 5,407  
Active Cases

 

 

 4,306    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 6    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 

 22,714    
       
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 

 91    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 8    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 7    
NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 20    
Home 4,211    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 512  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 1 719  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 1 1,223  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 67 7,398  
Skip to content