Jamaica and Ghana Arranging Reciprocal Visa Free Travel

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Danka Akufo-Addo yesterday (Saturday, June 15) held bilateral discussions aimed at strengthening trade, investment and the movement of people, goods and services between the two countries.

President Akufo-Addo arrived in Jamaica yesterday for a two-day official working visit where he met with Prime Minister Holness at Jamaica House.

Prime Minister Holness said improving air services between Jamaica and Ghana is a priority.

“I am pleased to recall that Jamaica and Ghana have signed an air services agreement and we discussed today ideas of how to utilize that instrument to advance our goal of deeper engagement, as we endeavor to further deepen the relationship between peoples and nations, the President and I have mandated our Ministers of Foreign Affairs to negotiate and conclude” stated Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister was giving a media statement following a working lunch with President Akufo-Addo and his delegation at Jamaica House where they also discussed “The Year of Return, Ghana 2019”.

“The initiative from our perspective certainly presents excellent opportunities to build on the fraternal bonds and take the relations between our two countries and our peoples to greater heights. We can use this initiative to forge increased personal connections and at the same time deepen the trade and commercial relations between our respective countries,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The discussion between the Prime Minister and President also included cooperation in other areas such as mining, sports, and culture as well as tourism education and training.

In that regard, Prime Minister Holness added that discussions on these will advance Jamaica’s goal on driving economic growth and job creation and developing the countries overall sustainable development agenda.

The Prime Minister also reflected the continued strong and bilateral relationship that exists between Jamaica and the Republic of Ghana noting that:

“Our relations are deeply rooted in our ancestral and historic connections forged over many years and only made stronger by our affirmed democratic traditions shared principles and vision for peace and prosperity and the cultural affinities which unite our peoples.”