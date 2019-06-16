Fathers More Involved in the Lives of Their Children – PM

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says data from the Planning Institute of Jamaica indicated that fathers are becoming more involved in their children’s development.

“We are seeing fathers making it a point of duty to take their children to school, and it is always pleasing to hear [that], many fathers are playing a far greater role,” he said while addressing the Jamaica National Family Day held on the lawns of the Office of the Prime Minister today (June 16).

The event was held under the theme ‘Furthering Healthy Families with Fathers’.

Mr. Holness noted that the dynamics of the role played by mothers and fathers in the lives of children are changing in a positive way.

“Many fathers are at home, taking care of the kids, while the wife go to work. Fathers are now taking up a greater role in the life of the family, and the development of their children,” he pointed out.

Mr. Holness appealed to other fathers to recommit to becoming more in involved in the lives of their children, while ensuring that “they don’t deviate from that right path.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said his administration is committed to preserving the institution of the family “as we understood it; and our parents understood it.”

“This Government is wholly and solely focused on the real threats to the institutions of our society, and the real threat is poverty, and the lack of economic growth, as well as opportunity for the mass of the people,” he said.

Mr. Holness added that the Government will not be distracted by issues that will not “advance our economic progress such as the creation of jobs.”

The event, held under the patronage of the wife of the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, saw the participation of some 250 Jamaican families.

It was aimed at celebrating family as a fundamental institution for the well-being of individuals, and the ongoing advancement of Jamaica.