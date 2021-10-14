Jamaica Among Four PAHO Members to Get 1.3 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines

Jamaica is among four Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) member countries slated to benefit from 1.3 million doses of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, recently donated by the United States, Canada, Germany and Spain.

Director, Dr. Carissa Etienne, said these will be used to boost vaccination coverage in Argentina, Guyana, Honduras and Jamaica.

Additionally, she said PAHO is supporting Jamaica, along with Guatemala and Nicaragua, in finalising preparations to receive shipments being provided through the World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Facility, and bilateral arrangements.

The Director indicated that these undertakings form part of PAHO’s efforts to assist regional countries to meet the WHO’s 40 per cent global vaccination target for countries by year end.

She was speaking during PAHO’s COVID-19 digital briefing on Wednesday (October 13).

Dr. Etienne informed that 29 countries and territories across the Americas have, to date, immunised 40 per cent or more of their populations against COVID-19.

Additionally, she said 39 per cent of populations within Latin America and the Caribbean are fully vaccinated.

Despite this, the Director said coverage is much lower “in far too many [other] places.”

Dr. Etienne indicated that countries like Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Haiti in the Caribbean, and Guatemala and Nicaragua in Central America, have yet to vaccinate 20 per cent of their populations.

She said factors contributing to this include vaccine shortage due to unequal distribution; supply delays; shortage of syringes; and logistical challenges, noting that “vaccine hesitancy among some groups remains a problem”.

“As we have said before, vaccines will help end this pandemic and PAHO is committed to supporting every country in our region to reach and exceed WHO targets.

We’re working to accelerate vaccine deliveries in our region – including COVAX-procured and donated doses – especially for countries where coverage remains low,” the Director said.

Dr. Etienne said PAHO welcomes the gesture by several regional countries of sharing doses “so we can make the most of the available supplies”.

“As more vaccine doses are making their way to our region, we urge countries to make the necessary preparations, so these doses can be used as quickly as possible,” she added.