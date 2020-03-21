Jamaica 4-H Clubs Postpones Parish Achievement Expos

The Jamaica 4-H Clubs is advising its members and its stakeholders that its Parish Achievement Expos, which are usually held in all parishes at this time, have been postponed until further notice.

“The management has taken this precautionary measure amid the confirmation of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica,” said Executive Director, Dr. Ronald Blake.

“As an agency of the Government, we have a responsibility to our membership and the public at large to play our part in containment measures. We are also adhering to the advice of the Ministry of Health and Wellness which among other things, is discouraging public gatherings,” he added.

Parish Achievement Expos are major events on the Jamaica 4-H Clubs’ calendar which highlight the training activities done during the club year; which runs between April in the current year, to March of the following year. Over the past year, the 4-H Clubs has been focusing its training activities guided by the theme, “Food Diversification: Combating Climate Change.” Its major training areas are agriculture, home economics, environmental awareness, entrepreneurship, leadership and healthy lifestyle.

Blake noted that the resumption of these events will be contingent on the pace in which the country recovers from the effects of the disease and the guidance through the Health Ministry.

“We are hopeful for swift containment and recovery so that at the appropriate time, these events which culminate into the major event, the National Achievement Expo can be staged,” he said.

“In the meantime, we apologise for any inconvenience this postponement may have caused, and wish for our members and stakeholders and the public at large to take the necessary precautions and to adhere to the public notices provided by the authorities,” he added.

On April 1, the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, which is the youth agency of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, will observe its 80th anniversary.