Parliamentary Report On Anti-gang Law To Be Tabled By Month-end

The report from the Joint Select Committee of Parliament on the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act, also known as the anti-gang law, is expected to be tabled in the House of Representatives before the end of March.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, while highlighting aspects of Plan Secure Jamaica, during his contribution to the 2020/21 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 19.

Plan Secure Jamaica, which is focused on strengthening of the criminal justice system, provides a comprehensive and integrated approach that will lead to sustainable transformation of the society for enduring law and order.

The anti-gang law makes provision for the disruption and suppression of criminal organisations and to restore a sense of security in the Jamaican society, and strengthen the capacity of law enforcement agencies to deal with crime effectively.

Turning to measures to improve access to justice by Jamaicans, the Prime Minister said that additional mobile justice units will be commissioned into service and three justice centres will be opened in St. Catherine, St. Thomas and Manchester to bring the total to 10 across the island.

“The facilities are equipped to handle matters related to child diversion, restorative justice, dispute resolution, and to be a point of contact for Justices of the Peace,” Mr. Holness said.

He noted that the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has partnered with the Ministry of Justice to train more teachers in restorative justice practices, as part of a programme to provide alternative methods of treating with conflicts in schools.

He said that in 2019, more than 500 teachers were trained as restorative justice facilitators.