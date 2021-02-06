JAD Commences Registration for Jamaican Sign Language Training Course

The Jamaica Association for the Deaf (JAD) has commenced registering new applicants for the Jamaican Sign Language (JSL) Level One and Two training course, which is scheduled to start in March.

The course offers 10-hours of real-time instructions, unlimited access to online resources, unlimited hours of facilitated self-study, and access to weekly online tests.

Level one of the JSL, which is for beginners, is scheduled to start on March 11 and 13.

Persons who completed Level One may register for Level Two, which is slated to commence on March 8 and 10.

Director for the JAD’s Business Development Division, Deniese Badroe, told JIS News that the general public, particularly first responders and service providers, are being encouraged to register.

“We train persons to communicate and interact with deaf or hard of hearing persons, whether they are on the job, at church or on the street [as] we are trying to create an inclusive society,” she informed.

The JAD also caters to corporate organizations seeking customized training for their employees.

“For instance, if an organization is interested in exposing their staff to JSL, we would customize their training using the [entity’s] vernacular/jargon, which we would fit into the training manual,” Ms. Badroe explained.

She said due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the JAD had to switch to online teaching.

As such, the courses are now delivered via Zoom, which offers real time interaction, and also a Learning Management System, Schoology, that will facilitate participants with unlimited access to resources/learning materials.

After successfully completing the course, participants will receive a certificate in Jamaican Sign Language.

Ms. Badroe emphasized that participants should endeavour to complete both levels of the training.

Additionally, she said that “once you finish the course, it is best to find some means of interacting with persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, otherwise you would not be able to utilize the JSL skills you learn”.

“In order to utilize the JSL skills, participants can volunteer at one of the JAD- operated schools or anywhere you can interact with the deaf community,” Ms. Badroe further stated.

The JAD-operated institutions are: the St. Christopher School for the Deaf in Browns Town, St. Ann; the JAD Pre-School, Danny Williams School for the Deaf, and Lister Mair-Gilby School for the Deaf in Kingston; Port Antonio Unit for the Deaf in Portland; and the May Pen Unit for the Deaf in Clarendon.

For information on registration and fees, persons may call 876-970-1778-9 or email: learnsign@jamdeaf.org.jm.