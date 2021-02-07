JIS News
COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Saturday, February 6, 2021

Coronavirus
February 7, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  NOTES
Confirmed Cases 244 17,085
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 98 7,654
Females 146 9,428
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 4 months to 92 years 1 day to 104 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 18 973
Hanover 13 418
KSA 58 4,898
Manchester 32 1,100
Portland 2 400
St. Ann 31 1,117
St. Catherine 16 3,363
St. Elizabeth 1 575
St. James 26 1,792
St. Mary 6 488
St. Thomas 6 602
Trelawny 26 537
Westmoreland 9 822
COVID-19 TESTING
Samples Tested 1,408 175,327
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours 8
Results Positive 244 17,085
Results Negative 1,164 158,230
Results Pending 0 12
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 1 358 The deceased is a 58-year-old male from Kingston & St.  Andrew.
Coincidental Deaths 0 66
Deaths under investigation 0 36
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 46 12,271
Active Cases 244 4,271
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 10    
Number in Home Quarantine 18,979
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised 149    
Patients Moderately Ill 10
Patients Critically Ill 15
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Imported 3 648
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked) 0 1,057
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 1 1,790
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 240 13,354
