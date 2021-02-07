COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Saturday, February 6, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|244
|17,085
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|98
|7,654
|Females
|146
|9,428
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|4 months to 92 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|18
|973
|Hanover
|13
|418
|KSA
|58
|4,898
|Manchester
|32
|1,100
|Portland
|2
|400
|St. Ann
|31
|1,117
|St. Catherine
|16
|3,363
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|575
|St. James
|26
|1,792
|St. Mary
|6
|488
|St. Thomas
|6
|602
|Trelawny
|26
|537
|Westmoreland
|9
|822
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|1,408
|175,327
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|8
|Results Positive
|244
|17,085
|Results Negative
|1,164
|158,230
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|358
|The deceased is a 58-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew.
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|66
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|36
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|46
|12,271
|Active Cases
|244
|4,271
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|10
|Number in Home Quarantine
|18,979
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|149
|Patients Moderately Ill
|10
|Patients Critically Ill
|15
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|3
|648
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked)
|0
|1,057
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|1
|1,790
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|240
|13,354
