COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Saturday, February 6, 2021

Wife of the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness (right), listens as Nurse, Heart Institute of the Caribbean, Sade Sibbles, explains the results displayed on a heart rate monitor screen during a tour of the Heart Institute of the Caribbean, 23 Balmoral Avenue, St. Andrew, on February 2. The Heart Institute of the Caribbean is the premier centre of excellence for cardiovascular care in the English-speaking Caribbean.

