ITA Seeks To Introduce Driver Education Programme In High Schools

The Island Traffic Authority (ITA) is seeking to collaborate with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information to introduce a driver education programme in high schools.

Speaking at the launch of the $10 million Ferry Police Station Renovation Project on Tuesday (December 14), Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Robert Montague said this is intended to ensure that the proper driving techniques “can be learned early” by students.

Mr. Monatgue further advised that the ITA and Transport Authority, both of which fall under his portfolio, have partnered to donate a driving simulator to St. Mary High School, which is slated to be handed over today (December 15).

The Minister made the announcement against the background of the over 444 road fatalities recorded for the year up to Tuesday (December 14), while outlining several initiatives and interventions designed to improve driving techniques and reduce loss of lives.

These, he informed, include the ITA’s introduction, last year, of a Road Code test for persons applying for a learner’s licence.

The Minister explained that the test is digitally administered and entails random selection of the questions for applicants to answer.

Mr. Montague indicated that of the approximately 82,000 persons taking the test so far, 62,000 have passed.

“So, we are confident that the new people who [have gotten or will get] their driver’s licences, at least, know the Road Code,” he added.

The Minister also said driving simulators are being introduced at the depots for learners to demonstrate their ability to control a vehicle before they do the yard test.

Mr. Montague advised that this facility is being piloted at the Swallowfield depot in Kingston.

He said the registration of driving instructors and the operators of institutions teaching people how to drive has commenced, adding that a partnership has been forged with HEART/NSTA Trust to facilitate training for these persons.

The Minister informed that of the 444 fatalities recorded from 79 crashes up to December 14, some 60 per cent involved vulnerable road users, inclusive of motorcyclists and pillion riders; 20 per cent were private motor vehicle drivers, and six per cent – pedal cyclists.

He said, of note, public passenger drivers accounted for less than two per cent of the fatalities.

Despite this, Mr. Montague advised that the Transport Authority has embarked, with “renewed vigour,” on a programme of recertifying public passenger drivers, noting that this is done annually.

He further informed that the agency will shortly launch a mobile application (app) to facilitate the process of training for those drivers.

“So, we are taking this very seriously, because we want the people of Jamaica [to be assured that] when [we] certify a person as a driver, they can actually drive and they are not a danger or menace to others,” Mr. Montague underscored.

Renovation of the Ferry Police Station, situated in St. Andrew, will be undertaken over the next six months by the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Projects Department.

The engagement is being executed under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the JCF and Toll Authority of Jamaica (TAJ), which is funding the project.

The programmed scope of works include: roof repairs, upgrading of offices/workspaces, rest rooms and the waiting area, electrical modifications, and general facelifting of the building.

Minister Montague, who has portfolio responsibility for the Authority, and the entity’s Chairman, Hon. William Shagoury, symbolically handed over the funding cheque to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Clifford Blake, who represented Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson.