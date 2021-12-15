Five Leases Handed Over For New Mango Agro Park In Spring Plain

The Agro-Investment Corporation (AIC) has handed over leases to five investors to begin cultivation of 250 acres of land at the new mango agro park in Spring Plain, Clarendon.

Chief Executive Officer of the AIC, Dr. Al Powell, said that the investors are expected to see returns on their investment in three years.

“The mango agro park, after three years, will have a positive cashflow for the next 70 years. This suggests that you, as an investor, your children and your great grandchildren can benefit substantially from this investment. You should also be aware that the mango park was once used as a sugar land and it’s very suitable for mango production given the PH, soil type and all the tests that we have done,” he said.

Dr. Powell was addressing an investment breakfast meeting at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in St. Andrew on Tuesday (Dec.14).

He noted that the agency has also assigned a senior technical officer to provide support for the investors as they begin production.

“In becoming a part of this agro park, you will not be left on your own. Technical persons and extension officers will be available to guide you and if you are able to access market linkages, we will help you. We have people in house, who are connected globally with markets, so just ask the question and make the request. We are also encouraging you to start the operation as soon as possible,” he advised.

The 1000-acre Spring Plain mango agro park is equipped with irrigation facilities and investors will also be able to access seedlings from the Bodles research station in St. Catherine.

The location allows for access to the highway for ease of transporting goods to the ports.