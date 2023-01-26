Industry Ministry and Seven Portfolio Entities ISO Certified

Seven agencies and departments under the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce have attained the ISO 9001: 2015 certification to date.
The Ministry also received certification in September last year.
The portfolio entities are the Anti-Dumping and Subsidies Commission, Companies Office of Jamaica, National Export-Import Bank of Jamaica (EXIM Bank), Food Storage and Prevention of Infestation Division, Hazardous Substances Regulatory Authority, Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) and the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO).
“The Ministry is proud of this accomplishment. We are also especially proud, as we have, ourselves, received our ISO certification as a Ministry, leading by example,” said Permanent Secretary, Sancia Bennett Templer.
She was addressing a Rebranding and Quality Recognition ceremony held at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Kingston recently.
Ms. Templer said that certification “underscores our commitment to developing a culture of quality”, noting that it is critical in ensuring business resilience and achieving sustained economic growth.
“The ISO Unit of the Ministry has continued to champion this process and is instrumental in the certification of 30 [Government] entities to ISO 9001:2015 to date,” she said.
Some of these entities include the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and the National Works Agency (NWA).
ISO 9001:2015 aims to improve the business environment and quality of public service delivery in ministries, departments and agencies (MDA).
To obtain certification, entities must demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.