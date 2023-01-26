PHOTOS: Damhead Community Gets Free Wi-Fi Service

JIS News
home » JIS News » Community
Advertisements
Photo of the day
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right) shares a hug with beneficiary under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP), Moveta Clarke (centre) after she signed the social contract for her new three-bedroom home in Rosemary Castle, St. Catherine, during the hand over ceremony on Wednesday (Jan. 25). Sharing the moment is Member of Parliament, St. Catherine East Central, Hon. Alando Terrelonge.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Works / Construction
Community
January 26, 2023
Industry
January 26, 2023
Housing
JIS radio
January 26, 2023
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
January 26, 2023
Calling Farmers | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
January 26, 2023
GOJ News | Presented by: Anjuii James Sawyers
Get the facts