Independence Festival Village Aug. 1-5

Director of Events Management and Production at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Gregory Simms, speaks at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) 'Think Tank', on Friday, July 20.

The Independence Village is part of activities to mark Jamaica’s 56th year of Independence under the theme: ‘One Love...One Family’.



The village, which opens at 12:00 p.m. daily to the public, will feature a number of family friendly activities, including booth displays, food courts, lunch hour concerts and a children’s village.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on Friday, July 20, Director of Events Management and Production for the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Gregory Simms, said the Village will officially open at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, August 1, with the ‘Augus’ Mawnin Market’, where patrons will be able to purchase fresh produce.

This will be followed by the 2018 Miss Jamaica Festival Queen coronation show, slated to take place at 8:00 p.m. the same day.

On Thursday, August 2, there will be ‘Mento in the Village’, which will feature traditional Jamaican folk music and dance.

Patrons will also be entertained by gold medallists in the performing arts in music, dance, speech and traditional folk forms. On Sunday, August 5, the Jamaica Gospel Song Competition finals will be held.

Mr. Simms is encouraging all Jamaicans to participate in the national celebrations.

“The village is open daily with many attractions and shopping available. Come and buy your authentic Jamaican cuisine as we run the village all the way up until August 6, when we will feature the Independence Grand Gala inside the National Stadium,” he said.

Persons in the Diaspora are being invited to enjoy live stream performances on the JCDC website: www.jcdc.gov.jm and join in the celebrations on its social media platform, Twitter@jcdcjamaica #Jamaica56 #OneLoveOneFamily.

