Gospel Concert to Open Western Independence Village in Montego Bay

Director, Community Cultural Development Services, JCDC, Marjorie Leyden Vernon, addresses Jamaica Information Service 'Think Tank', on July 20.

A grand gospel concert will open the Festival celebrations at a Western Independence Village, at the Closed Harbour Beach (Dump Up Beach) in Montego Bay, St. James.

The event, organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), is part of Jamaica’s 56th Emancipation and Independence celebrations under the theme: ‘Jamaica 56: One Love…One Family’.

On August 6, there will be Independence Civic ceremonies in every town capital, beginning at approximately 9:00 a.m.



The Village will be opened from August 4 to 6. It will be the second time that Jamaicans on the western side of the island are getting their own Independence Village.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service ‘Think Tank’, on July 20, Director, Community Cultural Development Services, JCDC, Marjorie Leyden Vernon, said the Village will feature nightly activities, traditional foods, art and craft exhibits, souvenirs and a kiddies village.

She said that festival activities in the parishes will be rolled out on Tuesday, July 31 with Emancipation vigils taking place across the parish capitals.

“This is when we herald our Emancipation from slavery with a vigil that goes across every town capital,” she said, adding that the vigils will begin at 8:00 p.m. and continue until midnight when the declaration for Emancipation will be read.

Additionally, on July 31, the annual Emancipation Jubilee will be held on the grounds of the Seville Heritage Park in St Ann, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Mrs. Leyden Vernon said Festival bandwagons will be going through various communities across the island from August 1-4, adding that artistes will include winners of the JCDC Performing Arts Competitions.

“We put them on stage and we share with Jamaicans in all the various communities. The Festival bandwagons will roll through communities and end each evening in the town capital of each parish,” she explained.

