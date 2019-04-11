Implementation of Revised Record Updating Application Forms

Story Highlights In an aim to improve our customer experience, the Registrar General’s Department (RGD) wishes to advise all our stakeholders that we have revised our Record Updating application forms and usage has commenced WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.

In the interim, the RGD will continue to accept all old application forms submitted by our customers.

However, we ask our customers to observe the following timelines:As at the 1st of May, 2019, only the revised application forms will be available on the RGD’s website at www.rgd.gov.jmAs at the 1st of October, 2019, all old applications forms will be phased out. This means the Agency will no longer be accepting the old application forms.

For further information visit our website at www.rgd.gov.jm; send us an email at information@rgd.gov.jm; or at facebook.com/rgd.jamaica; contact the Marketing and Planning Department at 876 619-1260 Ext. 6111-3 and 6104