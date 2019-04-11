Refurbished Science Lab Handed Over to St. Catherine High

Story Highlights A refurbished science laboratory was officially handed over to St. Catherine High School in Spanish Town today (April 10) by Member of Parliament and wife of the Prime Minister, the Most. Hon. Juliet Holness, who is a past student.

The laboratory was refurbished at a cost of $10.5 million by the Digicel Foundation.

In her address, Mrs. Holness thanked the Digicel Foundation for its donation to the school, adding that the renovated science laboratory will now better assist the students with their preparation for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-based subjects and examinations.

“The future is really science, technology, engineering and mathematics. If we are to be the people of the future, we should not only be using the telephones and using the computers and playing the games but we are also to be the innovators and creators of the future technology,” Mrs. Holness said.

She explained that STEM is on the tongue of every single developing and developed country, and “we want to have our share, and there is no better place to start than here at my alma mater”.

Mrs. Holness said she is pleased to see the transition of the school from her days as a student in the 1980s, along with Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, to where it is now.

Meanwhile, Principal, St. Catherine High School, Marlon Campbell, is elated about the investment Digicel Foundation has made in the school.

“The refurbishing of the chemistry laboratory is an awesome gesture by the Digicel Foundation,” he said.

“Our students are full of exuberance and zeal at the sight of the laboratory in its completed state. The new laboratory has already ignited a spirit of excellence, and the psychology of learning has been shifted in the right gear. There is now an enthusiasm of readiness to enter the new space as the students prepare themselves for class,” Mr. Campbell added.

For her part, Chairman, Digicel Foundation, Jean Lowrie-Chin, noted the significance of the project by the Foundation as it celebrates its 15th anniversary this year.

“It is a great joy that we are opening this beautifully renovated lab at one of the largest high schools in the Caribbean, which boasts our beloved Prime Minister and his wife, a dynamic Member of Parliament, among its alumni,” she said.

Chief Executive Officer, Digicel Foundation, Karlene Dawson, also noted that the laboratory’s renovation represents the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to science education.

“The study of science sparks curiosity, encouraging students to inquire and analyse. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics are powerful tools for young Jamaicans navigating their way through life. Our goal is to empower the students and to inspire them to reach greater heights in learning,” she said.

To date, the Foundation has partnered with 11 high schools islandwide to renovate and equip them with science labs, while donating an additional 44 mobile science labs to schools with inadequate space for full science labs.