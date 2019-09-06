IBEX Opens New Kingston Location, Employing 700 Persons

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw, has welcomed the expansion of ibex into New Kingston, with the opening of offices in the Courtleigh Building.

The new location, which employs 700 people, is the business process outsourcing (BPO) company’s third branch in Jamaica, with the others situated in Portmore and downtown Kingston.

“I want to reinforce the appreciation that the Government has for your investment in our country. The key thing about the BPO business is that it’s a direct investment in people; it’s a direct investment in our citizens,” Mr. Shaw said.

“I want to applaud this initiative and I am happy to hear that you are looking for other sites,” he added.

The Minister was speaking at a ceremony to officially open the company’s new offices on September 4.

A leading provider of contact centre services and BPO solutions, ibex opened their first location in Portmore in July 2016. The company’s second site, situated at the Waterfront in the Digicel Building, downtown Kingston, was opened in January 2018. The company employs 4,500 persons at its three locations.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shaw said that employment within the BPO sector continues to grow and is almost at 40,000 persons.

“We can achieve the next target of 50,000 and the additional target of 100,000 persons. Jamaicans just want an opportunity to be trained, and they will pursue excellence,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ibex, Bob Dechant, said his company is “bullish” in the Jamaican market because of the talent of the people.

“It’s exceptional. [Jamaica stands] toe-to-toe with talent on a global basis,” he noted.

Along with the local talent, Mr. Dechant said that the strong support for the sector by the government and the country’s proximity and affinity to the United States of America (USA), place the country at an advantage.

“You put those three things together and you have a formula for absolute success,” he said.

For her part, Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) President, Dianne Edwards, said she is excited to see the level of growth that the company is bringing to Jamaica.

“People are at the centre of this business. This is a people-centred business and the next big frontier for Jamaica is about the talent. It’s about growing the skills and upskilling our people,” she said.

Ibex, headquartered in Washington DC, USA, delivers onshore, nearshore, and offshore BPO solutions in seven countries across 22 sites, maintaining a network of more than 19,000 employees.

The company focuses on improving the customer service experience on behalf of more than 70 global clients through multichannel inbound and outbound communications in over 20 languages.