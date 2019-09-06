Grange Announces Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has named members of the Independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel for the next three years.

Minister Grange said the appointment of the Panel is in keeping with the Anti-Doping in Sport Act and the World Anti-Doping Code.

Attorney-at-Law, Kent Gammon, is returned as Chairman.

The two Vice Chairmen are Hugh Faulkner and Georgia Gibson-Henlin, both Attorneys-at-Law.

The other members of the Panel are:

• Dr. Donovan Calder, Medical Practitioner

• Dr. Marjorie Vassell, Medical Practitioner

• Dr. Japheth Ford, Medical Practitioner

• Dean Martin, former Vice President of the Jamaica Paraplegic Sports and Social Club

• Heron Dale, former President of the Jamaica Football Federation

• Denise Forrest, former President of the Jamaica Women’s Hockey Association