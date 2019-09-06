Grange Announces Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel

Story Highlights
- The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has named members of the Independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel for the next three years.
- Minister Grange said the appointment of the Panel is in keeping with the Anti-Doping in Sport Act and the World Anti-Doping Code.
- Attorney-at-Law, Kent Gammon, is returned as Chairman.
The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has named members of the Independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel for the next three years.
Minister Grange said the appointment of the Panel is in keeping with the Anti-Doping in Sport Act and the World Anti-Doping Code.
Attorney-at-Law, Kent Gammon, is returned as Chairman.
The two Vice Chairmen are Hugh Faulkner and Georgia Gibson-Henlin, both Attorneys-at-Law.
The other members of the Panel are:
• Dr. Donovan Calder, Medical Practitioner
• Dr. Marjorie Vassell, Medical Practitioner
• Dr. Japheth Ford, Medical Practitioner
• Dean Martin, former Vice President of the Jamaica Paraplegic Sports and Social Club
• Heron Dale, former President of the Jamaica Football Federation
• Denise Forrest, former President of the Jamaica Women’s Hockey Association