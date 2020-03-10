House Speaker Commends CPA For Promoting Equality

Story Highlights Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Pearnel Charles, has hailed the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) for providing an avenue for all member countries and parliamentarians to have an equal voice regardless of country size, income, race, religion or gender.

“In fact, an arm of the CPA is the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP), which seeks to promote greater participation by women in all our parliaments,” he noted.

He was speaking at a Commonwealth Day event organised by the Houses of Parliament at Kingston High School on Monday (March 9).

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Pearnel Charles, has hailed the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) for providing an avenue for all member countries and parliamentarians to have an equal voice regardless of country size, income, race, religion or gender.

“In fact, an arm of the CPA is the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP), which seeks to promote greater participation by women in all our parliaments,” he noted.

He was speaking at a Commonwealth Day event organised by the Houses of Parliament at Kingston High School on Monday (March 9).

The CPA is an organisation committed to supporting and promoting democracy and good governance throughout the 54 member countries of the Commonwealth.

It is an association of more than 180 participants and legislatures at the national, state or provincial levels. More than 17,000 parliamentarians are members of the Association.

Mr. Charles said the organisation has developed programmes to provide training for parliamentarians and parliamentary staff to equip them with “in-depth and practical knowledge based on international good practices of parliamentary democracy”.

“By participating in CPA events, parliamentarians across the Commonwealth have the opportunity to share their experiences, strengths or shortcomings, in order to create efficient and effective parliaments, which will, in turn, mean good governance for the peoples of the Commonwealth,” he noted.

Mr. Charles said the Government has reiterated the importance of maintaining good relationships with other nations that are a part of the CPA.

“The cooperation demonstrated by the members is a fine example for us today as we seek to deliver a connected, innovative and transformed society,” he noted.

Commonwealth Day is being observed under the theme ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming’.

As a member of the CPA, the Jamaican Parliament, each year, engages in activities to sensitise young people about the Commonwealth.

This year, Parliament marked the occasion with a Commonwealth Day Debate at Kingston High School, where students debated on the motion: ‘This House believes that the Commonwealth is still relevant to 21st century Jamaica”.