Businesses In St. James To Submit Continuity Plan.

Story Highlights The St. James Municipal Corporation says as of April 1, 2020, businesses within the parish will be required to submit a business continuity plan, which seeks to mitigate risks associated with a disruption of operations in the event of a natural disaster.

Parish Disaster Coordinator at the Municipal Corporation, Tamoy Sinclair, says the plan ensures that a company’s assets and its employees are protected if a disaster strikes and also helps to maintain the financial viability of an organisation.

“We want the business community to realise that the economic setback of disasters is a real situation,” she said.

Ms. Sinclair was speaking at a Business Continuity Seminar on Disaster Management, hosted by the Municipal Corporation at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre in St. James on March 6.

She said the business continuity plan should be submitted to the Municipality via email and will be reviewed “semiannually and annually”.

“As part of the inspection by the Jamaica Fire Brigade and also the Public Health Department, whenever it is that they come into your institution to do their annual assessment, this will also serve as part of what they are observing, to ensure that the businesses have a continuity plan,” Ms. Sinclair noted.

In addition, she said the Corporation’s Disaster Management Department will lend its support to the business community in a bid to strengthen the parish’s resilience to disasters.

“If there is need for support to do presentations on the various types of hazards, we are also there to facilitate this. Going forward, we want to ensure that we have a better working relationship with the business community,” Ms. Sinclair said.

“We have a strong working relationship with the community and schools, but not so much so in the business sector, especially the disaster management arm of the Municipal Corporation. We are making a step this 2020 to try and strengthen that relationship with the business community,” she added.

Ms. Sinclair is also encouraging business operators to appoint safety wardens to assist in implementing and improving effective emergency procedures.