House of Representatives Approves Order Facilitating Gun Amnesty

The House of Representatives on Tuesday (November 1) approved an Order that will facilitate a gun amnesty slated to run from Saturday, November 5, until midnight Saturday, November 19.

The Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) (Firearms Amnesty) Order 2022, was moved by Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang.

Dr. Chang had signalled his intention to declare a firearms amnesty when he tabled the Firearms Bill for debate in September.

“This amnesty would allow persons who may be in possession of illegal firearms or ammunition, or those for which no licence or authorisation exists, the opportunity to surrender these firearms or ammunition to the State without the fear of prosecution,” he stated.

Dr. Chang noted that under the amnesty, pursuant to the Order, any person voluntarily surrendering or disclosing the location of any firearm or ammunition during the period shall not be charged for any offence relating to illegal possession, custody, or control of these.

“This means that once the amnesty expires, we can expect the full force of the law to be applied to anyone found in possession of illegal firearm or ammunition,” the Minister emphasised.

Dr. Chang said firearm amnesties, such as the one subject of the Order, are not unique to Jamaica, noting that they have been used successfully around the world as an operational tool to reduce the high levels of armed violence resulting from the proliferation of firearms and ammunition.

He further informed that for the last 25 years, Jamaica recorded an average 1,270 murders annually, the vast majority of which were committed with illegal firearms.

Dr. Chang pointed out that the firearm is the weapon of choice for murders and other acts of crime and armed violence in Jamaica.

Since 2018, the security forces have taken more than 3,200 illegal firearms off the streets and confiscated in excess of 53,000 rounds of ammunition.

Each year, they have seized upwards of 625 firearms. A total of 652 were seized as at October 31, 2022, representing an 11 per cent increase over the 585 recorded for the corresponding period last year.

“I want to emphasise that the aim of this measure is not to reveal the identities of the persons who comply with the amnesty. The amnesty is also intended to provide an opportunity for licence holders who are in possession of expired authorisations to surrender their weapons to the [Firearm Licensing] Authority (FLA),” Dr. Chang stated.

The conditions for the surrender of firearms or ammunition are outlined in the Order.

These may be handed over to a subofficer or senior subofficer on duty at any police station; designated officers at any FLA location; or to an attorney-at-law on behalf of an individual seeking the amnesty, for delivery to the nearest police station.

“I am urging those possessing illegal firearms or ammunition to make full use of the amnesty, because when it expires on November 19, 2022, there is no other route but to apply the law,” Dr. Chang underscored.

The Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act, 2022, is now in effect.