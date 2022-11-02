Education Ministry Will Continue to Empower Youth

Youth across the island will continue to be facilitated by empowerment and personal development programmes and policies by the Ministry of Education and Youth.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the declaration during the launch ceremony for Youth Month (November), held at the HEART College of Construction Services, in Portmore.

She lauded students for their resilience against the daily challenges they face in their social life and academics.

“You deal with expectations that are both self-imposed and imposed upon you by society and your families. You need to learn to navigate and thrive in a competitive and high-performing environment and I’m sure you’re doing that already,” Minister Williams said.

“It is within this context that the Ministry continues its efforts to promote the health and well-being of our youth and [encourage] you to [get involved in] youth entrepreneurship, mentorship and skills training, and capitalise on career opportunities to evolve [and] improve our society,” she added.

Youth Month is being celebrated under the theme ‘Reignited, Empowering Youth for Jamaica 60 and Beyond’, and several activities will be held to empower the nation’s youngsters.

Among the major events are the Prime Minister’s Youth Awards for Excellence on December 3, and the 13th sitting of the National Youth Parliament on November 28, in the House of Representatives.

Other activities include a Youth in Business and Entrepreneurship Expo on Saturday, November 5, and a church service to celebrate the launch on Sunday, November 6.

“We’ll also look at the National School Policy on [November] 9 and 16. Later in the month, we will be hosting a church service on the 20th in recognition of World Children’s Day,” Minister Williams said.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for St. Catherine East Central and State Minister in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, encouraged young people to never give up on themselves.

“Never forget that in all things, you must be your biggest cheerleader. You must champion your own cause, because there will come a time when you might feel that the world has turned its back on you, but most importantly, you must never turn your back on yourselves,” the State Minister said.