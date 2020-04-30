House Approves Regulations For Tourism Workers’ Pension Scheme

The House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 28) approved the Tourism Workers’ Pension Scheme Regulations, which outline the registration process for employed and self-employed persons under the pension scheme.

In his remarks, Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, noted that the approval of the regulations will pave the way for implementation of the Scheme.

He pointed out that prior to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a total of 160,000 people were employed in the tourism industry.

“Some 120,000 have been laid off, but 40,000 are still working, and they are working two and three days a week and they are paid a stipend. In addition, they are self-employed [persons] who are still functioning, so there is the basis for registration to actually begin, on the basis of those who are still in full employ at this time. We really want that to happen, so that the process actually begins,” Mr. Bartlett said.

The Minister also emphasised the need to flatten the curve of COVID-19 in the country.

“We have to cooperate and follow the protocols to ensure that we can flatten the curve quickly, get back to normalcy and to open back our borders as fast as possible,” Mr. Bartlett said.

The Minister informed the Lower House that Jamaica is the first to work on a protocol for re-entry “into our destination”.

“That protocol is almost finished. I want to give credit to the team that has been working on it – a bright young team of Jamaican entrepreneurs from the tourism industry who, along with the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), under the leadership of Dr. Andrew Spencer, have come forward with these preliminary and very important draft suggestions for the protocols,” Mr. Bartlett said.

The Tourism Workers’ Pension Scheme is in keeping with the Government’s focus on creating a social security network within the sector.

It is one component of a three-pronged human capital development plan for industry workers, which includes training and capacity building.

The Scheme is a defined contributory plan supported by legislation and will require mandatory contributions by workers and employers.

It will cover all workers in the tourism sector, aged 18 to 59, whether permanent, contractual or self-employed.

These include hotel workers as well as persons employed in related industries, such as craft vendors, tour operators, red cap porters, contract carriage operators and workers at attractions.

Benefits will be payable at age 65 years or older to persons who have met the vested period of five years.