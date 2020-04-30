Dunrobin Avenue To Twickenham Park Corridor Pilot For Lengthman Programme

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced that the pilot phase of the Government’s Lengthman Programme will commence on the Dunrobin Avenue to Twickenham Park corridor, which spans St. Andrew and St. Catherine.

The Prime Minister informed that the pilot will span approximately seven constituencies – St Andrew North West, St Andrew North East, St Andrew Eastern, St Andrew West Central and “one or two constituencies in St Catherine”.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced that the pilot phase of the Government’s Lengthman Programme will commence on the Dunrobin Avenue to Twickenham Park corridor, which spans St. Andrew and St. Catherine.

The Lengthman programme, which was announced by Prime Minister Holness during his 2020/21 Budget Debate presentation earlier this year, will commence with high-trafficked corridors and inter-parish roadways.

Providing an update in the House of Representatives on April 28, Mr. Holness said the programme will be implemented at the community level by local residents.

“We have decided that we will start the programme with a pilot, so we can work out any issues that may arise in the future. The selected corridor would be the Dunrobin Avenue to Twickenham Park corridor and this would encompass Washington Boulevard, Dunrobin Avenue, and the entire length of the Mandela Highway project,” he noted.

The Prime Minister informed that the pilot will span approximately seven constituencies – St Andrew North West, St Andrew North East, St Andrew Eastern, St Andrew West Central and “one or two constituencies in St Catherine”.

“We will be in touch with the Members of Parliament for the selection of the workers. This is not just a bushing programme. This is a programme about the preventative maintenance and data gathering of infrastructure of the country, particularly those infrastructures under the direct supervision of the National Works Agency (NWA),” he pointed out.

A sum of $500 million has been allocated in the Budget to undertake the programme, which will be built on a performance-based system and enabled by technology.

The Prime Minister said that notwithstanding COVID-19, a number of public works projects are continuing apace, adding that these form part of the Government’s economic recovery strategy.

He told the House that the St. Mary/Junction road project will be completed by the end of May 2020.

“It was a trying project… but we are finally seeing some light, and I am assured by the Head of the NWA that by the end of May, it will be completed,” he said.

Mr. Holness pointed out that work on the May Pen to Williamsfield project, which is the extension of the East/West Highway, started earlier this month. The project is valued at US$188 million.

“So far, construction is under way on approximately three kilometres of roadway, the works are about six per cent complete and we have expended about US$11 million to date. The contractor is now mobilising to commence work on three of the major bridges and drainage structures,” he said.

Mr. Holness disclosed that approvals have been granted for contracts for replacement from the Riverton Bridge, St. Andrew, and that is to maintain road access to the Riverton City Landfill, and Mahogany Vale Bridge in St. Thomas.

He noted too that planning works related to the buildout of the all-island fibre-optic network by the NWA has commenced.

The Prime Minister also announced that the construction industry has been included in the relevant exemption schedules, under the Disaster Risk Management Act.