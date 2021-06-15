Hospitals To Receive Mobile Blood Pressure Machines

Fifteen hospitals, including 13 in the rural areas, will receive mobile blood pressure machines and arm cuffs of assorted sizes, State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, has disclosed.

Speaking at the handover of the equipment by the Rotary Club of St. Andrew North, in New Kingston on Monday (June 14), the State Minister said inadequate supplies of mobile blood pressure monitors and children arm cuffs have impacted the ability of some rural hospitals to respond effectively with treatment.

“Today’s handover ceremony marks a step in the right direction, as the Ministry, through this generous gift, seeks to improve and advance the quality of healthcare across Jamaica, especially to our child and adolescent population,” she noted.

The donation includes 36 wheeled internal mobile blood pressure machines and 159 cuffs of assorted sizes for infants and children.

“These will be distributed to 15 hospitals across the region, 13 of which are in rural areas,” former President of the Rotary Club of St. Andrew North, Henleith Annmarie Curtis, noted.

She also said that paediatric nephrology centres at the Bustamante Hospital for Children, University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) and at Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) will receive a 24-hour continuous ambulatory blood pressure monitor for children.

The Jamaica Kidney Kids Foundation collaborated with the Rotary Club on the project.

Jamaica Kidney Kids Foundation is a nonprofit organisation dedicated to

improving the care of children with kidney disease.

“Jamaica Kidney Kids Foundation plans to continue to be in touch with paediatricians in the hospitals receiving these gifts to assist where possible with repairs and maintenance of the equipment,” the founder of the Jamaica Kidney Kids Foundation, Dr. Maolynne Miller said.

She added that this donation will limit patient transfers and enhance the treatment of infants and children in the nation’s hospitals.

Funding for the machines was a joint effort among the Jamaica Kidney Kids Foundation, Rotary Foundation, the Rotary Clubs of Smyrna, Grand Cayman and St. Andrew North, Transocean Shipping and proceeds from a virtual run hosted by the club.

The equipment is valued at US$40,000.