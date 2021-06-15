COVID-19 Update for Monday, June 14, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|23
|49,379
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|14
|27,615
|Males
|9
|21,761
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|14 years to 87 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|6
|2,684
|Hanover
|1
|1,321
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|3
|13,679
|Manchester
|1
|2,967
|Portland
|0
|1,584
|St. Ann
|1
|3,256
|St. Catherine
|9
|9,768
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|1,988
|St. James
|2
|4,737
|St. Mary
|0
|1,609
|St. Thomas
|0
|1,959
|Trelawny
|0
|1,688
|
Westmoreland
|0
|2,139
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|21
|1
|1
|23
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|44,997
|1,964
|2,418
|49,379
|NEGATIVE today
|510
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,316
|1,826
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|257,142
|102,989
|360,131
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|531
|1
|1,317
|1,849
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|302,139
|1,964
|105,407
|409,510
|Positivity Rate[1]
|4.1%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|1,012
|A 37-year-old Male from St. Catherine
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
1
|148
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|138
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|187
|27,919
|
Active Cases
|20,071
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|38,256
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|131
|Patients Moderately Ill
|28
|Patients Critically Ill
|9
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|1
|Home
|19,938
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,592
|Imported
|0
|951
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,435
|Under Investigation
|23
|43,165
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing