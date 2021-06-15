live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives – Sectoral Debate @ 2:30pm
COVID-19 Update for Monday, June 14, 2021

Coronavirus
June 15, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 23 49,379  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 14 27,615  
Males 9 21,761  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 14 years to 87 years 1 day to 108 years  
   

 

    
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 6 2,684  
Hanover 1 1,321  
Kingston & St. Andrew 3 13,679  
Manchester 1 2,967  
Portland 0 1,584  
St. Ann 1 3,256  
St. Catherine 9 9,768  
St. Elizabeth 0 1,988  
St. James 2 4,737  
St. Mary 0 1,609  
St. Thomas 0 1,959  
Trelawny 0 1,688  
 

Westmoreland

 0 2,139  
 

 

COVID-19 TESTING

      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 21 1 1 23
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 44,997 1,964 2,418 49,379
NEGATIVE today

 

 510 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,316 1,826
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 257,142 102,989 360,131
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 531 1 1,317 1,849
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 302,139 1,964 105,407 409,510
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 4.1%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 1 1,012 A 37-year-old Male from St. Catherine
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

1

 148  
Deaths under investigation 0 138  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 187 27,919  
 

Active Cases

  20,071    
       
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 4    
Number in Home Quarantine 38,256    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

      
Number Hospitalised

 

 131    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 28    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 9    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 1    
Home 19,938    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,592  
Imported 0 951  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,435  
Under Investigation 23 43,165  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

