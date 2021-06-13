live stream Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information for a Virtual Town Hall – Vaccine Sensitization for the Education System and arrangements for exit exams @ 1:00pm
COVID-19 Update for Saturday, June 12, 2021

Coronavirus
June 13, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 45 49,277  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 26 27,559  
Males 19 21,715  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 9 months to 103 years 1 day to 108 years  
   

 

    
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 2 2,676  
Hanover 1 1,317  
Kingston & St. Andrew 11 13,671  
Manchester 2 2,961  
Portland 1 1,582  
St. Ann 3 3,239  
St. Catherine 11 9,744  
St. Elizabeth 1 1,984  
St. James 5 4,727  
St. Mary 1 1,607  
St. Thomas 0 1,950  
Trelawny 3 1,687  
 

Westmoreland

 4 2,132  
 

 

COVID-19 TESTING

      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 37 8 0 45
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 44,902 1,960 2,415 49,277
NEGATIVE today

 

 575 All negatives are included in PCR tests 741 1,316
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 256,032 100,280 356,312
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 612 8 741 1,361
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 300,934 1,960 102,695 405,589
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 7.3%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 1 997 A 68-year-old female from St. Catherine
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

0

 146  
Deaths under investigation 1 136  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 177 27,542  
 

Active Cases

  20,365    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 2    
Number in Home Quarantine 37,526    
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

      
Number Hospitalised

 

 133    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 27    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 11    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 1    
Home 20,229    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,587  
Imported 0 948  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,405  
Under Investigation 45 43,101  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  

 

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

