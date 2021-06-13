COVID-19 Update for Saturday, June 12, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|45
|49,277
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|26
|27,559
|Males
|19
|21,715
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|9 months to 103 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|2,676
|Hanover
|1
|1,317
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|11
|13,671
|Manchester
|2
|2,961
|Portland
|1
|1,582
|St. Ann
|3
|3,239
|St. Catherine
|11
|9,744
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|1,984
|St. James
|5
|4,727
|St. Mary
|1
|1,607
|St. Thomas
|0
|1,950
|Trelawny
|3
|1,687
|
Westmoreland
|4
|2,132
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|37
|8
|0
|45
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|44,902
|1,960
|2,415
|49,277
|NEGATIVE today
|575
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|741
|1,316
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|256,032
|100,280
|356,312
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|612
|8
|741
|1,361
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|300,934
|1,960
|102,695
|405,589
|Positivity Rate[1]
|7.3%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|997
|A 68-year-old female from St. Catherine
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|146
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|136
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|177
|27,542
|
Active Cases
|20,365
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|37,526
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|133
|Patients Moderately Ill
|27
|Patients Critically Ill
|11
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|1
|Home
|20,229
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,587
|Imported
|0
|948
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,405
|Under Investigation
|45
|43,101
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing