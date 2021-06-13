St. Andrew Revenue Service Centre to Partially Reopen with Limited Services

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to advise the public that the St. Andrew Revenue Service Centre located in Constant Spring, will partially reopen to the public on Monday, June 14, 2021 offering limited, non-cash services. The interim arrangements have been made, following an assessment of the damage caused and restoration work required following a fire incident a week earlier.

The Tax Authority’s detailed assessments have revealed that although the fire and water damage was contained to the basement section of the main building, the banking hall floor and upper floor were also impacted by smoke and soot. Extensive work is therefore required, including specialized cleaning, air quality improvement, painting and the removal of hazardous material left in the aftermath of the fire

incident.

However, in consideration of the mid-month due dates, the Constant Spring location will partially reopen with adjusted operating hours (8:30a.m – 2:00p.m). Operations will take place from the lobby area, accommodating only non-cash transactions of credit cards, debit cards or cheques and will only offer limited services at this time. These services include:

 Payment of Driver’s Licence renewal and examination fees

 Payment of Police Record Fee

 Payment and submission of Monthly Payroll Statutory Deductions (S01)due June 14

 Payment and submission of the 2nd quarter Estimated Corporate Income Tax /Self- Employed Statutory Taxes due June 15

 Pick-up of renewed Driver’s Licence and Drop-off of Driver’s Licence Renewal applications

Additional service support will be provided via a Mobile Tax Collection Unit, which will be parked on the premises, on Monday only, to accommodate Property Tax payments.

It should be noted however that the location will not be able to offer Motor Vehicle Registration at this time.

The Large Taxpayer Office (LTO), located at the St. Andrew Revenue Service Centre will remain closed. Clients of the LTO may contact their assigned Client Relationship Manager for any guidance.

TAJ is quite cognizant that the disruption of service at that location will inconvenience members of the public, especially those meeting their tax obligation on the June 14 and 15 tax due dates. Business persons are therefore encouraged to use TAJ’s online service option as it accommodates the filing and payment of the monthly payroll statutory deductions and quarterly payments now due. Persons may log on to the Tax Portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm from the convenience of their home or office at any time, to pay the taxes now due, using a valid credit card or other payment products with credit card features, such as a Visa debit card. Bank of Nova Scotia customers are also able to use Scotiabank’s automatic direct deposit via TAJ’s website, which allows users to make payments from their bank account, directly to TAJ’s bank account up to a maximum of $99,999,999.00.

Additionally, customers may avail themselves of a range of online payments options, including making property tax payments, via National Commercial Bank (NCB), as NCB customers are able to use their online banking platform by adding TAJ as a Payee.

Customers are also able to make various business related payments via the new TAJ Direct Funds Transfer process. This option allows customers the ease of meeting their payment obligations using the ACH or RTGS transfer from their respective commercial banks to TAJ’s bank account, noting a direct funds transfer number in the memo or remarks field. An official receipt will be available for print from the TAJ website within two (2) business days following the date of deposit.

Taxpayers who find it necessary to do business at a Tax Office, still have the option of visiting the Kingston or Cross Roads locations, with a bolstered staff complement to handle the expected increased customer traffic or any other Tax Office that’s convenient to them.

Clients visiting the Tax Offices are reminded that there is a restriction on the number of persons allowed into an office at any given time. Customers are therefore urged to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel at its locations, to form an orderly line, wear a mask, sanitize their hands and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least 6 feet. The necessary COVID-19 protocols have been implemented for the safety of staff and clients.

The Tax Authority will continue to provide further updates in the coming days on any further changes and other interim service measures to be implemented at the Constant Spring location.

For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-TaxHelp (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.