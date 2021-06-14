COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, June 13, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|79
|49,356
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|42
|27,601
|Males
|37
|21,752
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|89 days to 79 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|2,678
|Hanover
|3
|1,320
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|10
|13,677
|Manchester
|5
|2,966
|Portland
|1
|1,584
|St. Ann
|16
|3,255
|St. Catherine
|13
|9,758
|St. Elizabeth
|3
|1,988
|St. James
|8
|4,735
|St. Mary
|2
|1,609
|St. Thomas
|9
|1,959
|Trelawny
|1
|1,688
|
Westmoreland
|7
|2,139
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|74
|3
|2
|79
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|44,976
|1,963
|2,417
|49,356
|NEGATIVE today
|600
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,393
|1,993
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|256,632
|101,673
|358,305
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|674
|3
|1,395
|2,072
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|301,608
|1,963
|104,090
|407,661
|Positivity Rate[1]
|11.4%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|14*
|1,011
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
1
|147
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|138
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|190
|27,732
|
Active Cases
|20,237
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|Number in Home Quarantine
|38,060
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|128
|Patients Moderately Ill
|24
|Patients Critically Ill
|13
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|1
|Home
|20,107
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|2
|2,592
|Imported
|3
|951
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,436
|Under Investigation
|74
|43,141
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-RELATED DEATH: (January 27 – June 12, 2021)
- A 57-year-old Male from St. Ann
- A 33-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 83-year-old Male from St. Ann
- A 90-year-old Male from Manchester
- A 50-year-old Female from Manchester
- A 41-year-old Male from Manchester
- A 93-year-old Female from Manchester
- A 72-year-old Male from Manchester
- An 86-year-old Male from Manchester
- An 83-year-old Female from Manchester
- A 77-year-old Female from Manchester
- A 61-year-old Male from Manchester
- An 86-year-old Female from Manchester
- A 67-year-old Female from Manchester
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing