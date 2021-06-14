JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, June 13, 2021

Coronavirus
June 14, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 79 49,356
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 42 27,601
Males 37 21,752
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 89 days to 79 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES  
Clarendon 1 2,678
Hanover 3 1,320
Kingston & St. Andrew 10 13,677
Manchester 5 2,966
Portland 1 1,584
St. Ann 16 3,255
St. Catherine 13 9,758
St. Elizabeth 3 1,988
St. James 8 4,735
St. Mary 2 1,609
St. Thomas 9 1,959
Trelawny 1 1,688
 

Westmoreland

 7 2,139
  

 

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 74 3 2 79
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 44,976 1,963 2,417 49,356
NEGATIVE today 

 

 600 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,393 1,993
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 256,632 101,673 358,305
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 674 3 1,395 2,072
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 301,608 1,963 104,090 407,661
Positivity Rate[1] 

 

 11.4%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 14* 1,011
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

1

 147
Deaths under investigation 2 138
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 190 27,732
 

Active Cases

  20,237
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 1
Number in Home Quarantine 38,060
  

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised 

 

 128
Patients Moderately Ill 

 

 24
Patients Critically Ill 

 

 13
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 1
Home 20,107
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 2 2,592
Imported 3 951
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,436
Under Investigation 74 43,141
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-RELATED DEATH: (January 27 – June 12, 2021)

  • A 57-year-old Male from St. Ann
  • A 33-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 83-year-old Male from St. Ann
  • A 90-year-old Male from Manchester
  • A 50-year-old Female from Manchester
  • A 41-year-old Male from Manchester
  • A 93-year-old Female from Manchester
  • A 72-year-old Male from Manchester
  • An 86-year-old Male from Manchester
  • An 83-year-old Female from Manchester
  • A 77-year-old Female from Manchester
  • A 61-year-old Male from Manchester
  • An 86-year-old Female from Manchester
  • A 67-year-old Female from Manchester

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

Skip to content