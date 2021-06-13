Eccleston Primary School Receives Computers

The technological capacity of Eccleston Primary School in rural St. Catherine has been boosted, with the provision of four computers and a printer, from Felix Scott, a past student based in Canada.

The devices were officially handed over to the school, on June 9, by Mr. Scott’s niece, Audrey Douglas.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Ms. Douglas said initially, her uncle wanted to donate two computers, but other family members chipped in and increased the number to four.

She further said she hoped that the donation will be used to contribute to the growth of the institution.

Principal of the school, Kamion Simpson said the donated items are timely, and will assist in the efficient delivery of education, to the over 75 students at the school.

For her part, Community Relations Education Officer, with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Kereen Reid-Clarke, said that the Ministry is pleased with the donation.

“We want Eccleston to always do exceptionally well, and we appreciate all the donations,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for West Central St. Catherine and Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said the community has provided the necessary support for persons to go places.

“The Scott family clearly sees in you as an institution and as youngsters coming up, the possibility of where you can reach or go, and they are empowering you to get that opportunity, and you must use it to become the best you can be,” Dr. Tufton said.

Student at the school, Jashari Mittoo, said the computers will have a “significant impact on our school and boost the performance of students present and students to come”.