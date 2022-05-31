Historical Sites To Be Renovated For ‘Jamaica 60’

Several sites of historical importance in Municipalities islandwide will be refurbished as legacy projects for Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, made the announcement during his 2022/23 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives recently.
He said the Government will also implement a special project to clean the landscape as part of the Jamaica 60 celebrations.
Mr. McKenzie informed that a special Inter-Ministerial Committee, which he chairs, has been convened and is advancing work to roll out the initiative.
“Development anywhere, is not only about economic matters. Civic pride and the symbols of civic pride are also important,” he said.
Jamaica’s 60th year of Independence is being celebrated under the theme: ‘Reigniting A Nation for Greatness’.