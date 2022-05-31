Over 11,000 Jamaicans To Receive Birth Certificates Under ‘Project Birthright’

More than 11,000 undocumented Jamaicans will be provided with their birth certificates free of cost by the Government during this year.
This will be facilitated under the $50 million ‘Project BirthRight’ initiative, which will supply the important document to eligible Jamaicans who fall below a certain income threshold.
This was announced by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, during his 2022/23 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on May 24.
Mr. Green said the project is being embarked on, as the Government recognises the challenges persons without birth certificates encounter, especially when trying to conduct business or access government services.
“Normally, they turn to the Member of Parliament (MP) or Councillor with an appeal for help, because the reality is they normally are unable to afford accessing the birth certificate,” he said.
The Minister noted that in recognition of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence, the project will be kick-started by MPs who will each supply the names of 60 persons in their constituencies who need birth certificates and fit the established criteria.Eligible persons must be earning less than $37,000 in household income monthly.
“In this our 60th year, we are going to take steps to ensure that each Jamaican can claim their birth right, starting with their birth certificate. This is how you lay a foundation for a digital society,” Mr. Green said.
The initiative is being spearheaded by the National Identification System (NIDS) project team in collaboration with the Registrar General’s Department (RGD) and will include utilising existing methods to verify that applicants are born in Jamaica.
“Through the programme, we will implement and promote outreach activities at the RGD’s branch offices and across various communities for registering needy, undocumented Jamaican nationals,” Mr. Green said.
The Minister said, come July, the Project BirthRight registration form will be available at the RGD’s branch offices, on the RGD and the NIDS Facts websites, and the Office of the Prime Minister’s social media pages.
Forms will also be made available on the day of planned outreach events.