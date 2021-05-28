High-School Students In St. James Benefit From Empowerment Session

Students from several high schools in St. James have benefited from an empowerment seminar, where they were provided with tips and advice to better enable them to cope with the challenges caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and online schooling.

The virtual session, dubbed ‘Students Making It Against the Odds’, was hosted on Thursday (May 27) by the Anchovy High School and targeted students from the institution and member schools of the Coalition of Principals in the parish.

These are Cornwall College, Cambridge High, Spot Valley High, Maldon High, Irwin High, Green Pond High, Mount Alvernia High and St. James High.

Regional Director for the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information’s Region Four, Dr. Michelle Pinnock, in bringing greetings told the students that they are special and assured them of the full support of the Ministry, their parents and school community.

She encouraged them “not to let your situations, your hardships, failures or frustrations discourage you or cause you great pain; I ask you to allow them to inspire you. Know that we are all here ready and willing to support you”.

“With a positive mindset, know that we, your cheerleaders, are standing by ready to support you. Whatever the issue is, let us know, because we are here to assist,” she added.

Dr. Pinnock also commended the parents who joined the session for the support they continue to give their children.

Principal of Anchovy High School, Lavern Stewart, in her address, noted that the empowerment session was aimed at providing students with “tangible ways of arming themselves to make it against the odds in society”.

She noted that preparing children to live and function in the world is the greatest priority of any educational institution, and she assured the students that they have the full support of their principals.

Thursday’s empowerment seminar was the second staged by the St. James Coalition of Principals, with the first held on May 4, and was targeted at parents. The session explored social issues impacting education in Jamaica.