Applicants No Longer Required To Register For Low-Cost Housing Design Competition

Applicants interested in entering the Government’s ‘Low-Cost Housing Design Competition’ are no longer required to register for the competition before submitting their applications and supporting documents.

Chief Technical Director for Policy, Planning and Evaluation in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Yaneke Watson, told JIS News that “the Ministry removed the registration requirement to give persons more time to complete the process”.

“For persons who would have missed the registration deadline, they can still enter by going straight to the application [portal] which closes August 21, 2021,” he advised.

Mr. Watson noted that the deadline for the registration was initially May 25; however, after feedback from stakeholders and internal discussions, the Ministry thought it best to remove the registration process to encourage the involvement of more participants.

“We are looking forward to seeing the creative new ideas and designs emerging from the competition, in order to see how best we can revolutionise the housing sector in Jamaica to create one that is more effective, broad-based and can be utilised by many developers and Jamaicans,” he said.

Mr. Watson pointed out that the competition is open to all Jamaicans regardless of their country of residency and is targeting engineers, architects, builders, and students from the built environment.

“Anyone who feels they meet the entry requirement may enter at www.megjc.gov.jm,” he noted.

Application submissions may be done individually or in teams with a maximum of five persons. Competitors are encouraged to conceive new and original design concepts that are low-cost, sustainable, and the designs should accommodate persons who are disabled. The designs should also demonstrate climate resilience and be adaptable to the various terrains to be found islandwide, Mr. Watson outlined.

Entries will be accepted in four categories – one, two and three-bedroom units and multi-family unit.

The Government will offer a prize of $1 million for the winner, $500,000 for second place, and $250,000 for third place in each of the four categories.

The competition was launched virtually on May 7 by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and forms part of the social housing aspect of the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) programme.