High Alert For Missing Child, Dwayne Patterson

-A High Alert has been activated for 11-year-old Dwayne Patterson, of Cluney Road, White Hall District, Seaforth, St. Thomas who has been missing since Sunday, April 04.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 139 centimetres (4 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Seaforth Police are that about 8:00p.m., Dwayne left home informing his grandfather that he was going by a relative, to trim his hair. He has not been seen or heard from since.

He was last seen wearing a pair of black slippers and white jeans. The colour of his shirt is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dwayne Patterson is being asked to contact the Seaforth Police at (876) 982-4280, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph was made available at the time of this publication.