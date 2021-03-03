Teen And Child Missing, Allison Laing and Akeceya Kerr

An Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Allison Laing and her 2-month-old daughter Akeceya Kerr of Hope View Avenue, Linstead, St. Catherine. They have been missing since Sunday, February 28.

Allison is of dark complexion, medium build and is about centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Akeceya is of brown complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Linstead Police are that about 2:00 p.m., Allison and Akeceya was last seen at home. Their mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Allison Laing and Akeceya Kerr is being asked to contact the Linstead Police at (876) 985-2285, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.