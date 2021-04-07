COVID-19 update of Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (centre), along with Chief Justice Bryan Sykes (fifth left) and President of the Court of the Appeal, Justice Patrick Brooks (fifth right), share a moment with members of the judiciary, who were sworn into higher office, during a ceremony held at King’s House in St. Andrew on April 7. They are (from left) Carla Thomas, Cresencia Brown Beckford, Evon Brown, Marsha Dunbar Green, Tania Mott Tulloch-Reid, Sandria Wong Small, Ann-Marie Lawrence Grainger and Heather Carnegie.

