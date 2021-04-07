live stream Swearing in of Court Judges at King’s House @ 9:00am
COVID-19 update of Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Coronavirus
April 7, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES

 
Confirmed Cases 72 41,400  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 37 23,232  
Males 35 18,165  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 4 months to 92 years 1 day to 108 years  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 0 2,298  
Hanover 5 1,153  
KSA 36 11,862  
Manchester 1 2,474  
Portland 4 1,342  
St. Ann 2 2,572  
St. Catherine 11 8,135  
St. Elizabeth 0 1,606  
St. James 6 4,007  
St. Mary 0 1,218  
St. Thomas 2 1,576  
Trelawny 0 1,454  
 

Westmoreland

 5 1,703  
 

COVID-19 TESTING

 

      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 59 10 3 72
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 38,118 1,344 1,938 41,400
NEGATIVE today

 

 122 All negatives are included in PCR tests 197 319
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 212,318 41,071 253,389
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 181 10 200 391
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 250,436 1,344 43,009 294,789
Positivity Rate

 

 36.1%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES

 
Deaths

 

 9*

 

 631

 

  
Coincidental Deaths

 

 0 102  
Deaths under investigation 1 104  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 

 0

 

 18,444

 

  
 

Active Cases

 

 70*

 

 22,033

 

  

Two of the new cases died*
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 22    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 26,759

 

    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 417

 

    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 42

 

    
 

Patients Critically Ill

 

 37    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,301  
Imported 1 805  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 2 1,641  
Under Investigation 69 36,417  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  

 

DEATHS*

  1. A 47-year-old male from KSA.
  2. A 62-year-old male from St. Mary.
  3. A 56-year-old male from St. James.
  4. A 55-year-old male from Westmoreland.
  5. A 98-year-old female from Clarendon.
  6. An 87-year-old male from Westmoreland.
  7. A 73-year-old male from St. James.
  8. An 80-year-old male from Clarendon.
  9. An 84-year-old female from KSA.
