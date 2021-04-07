COVID-19 update of Tuesday, April 6, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|72
|41,400
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|37
|23,232
|Males
|35
|18,165
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|4 months to 92 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|2,298
|Hanover
|5
|1,153
|KSA
|36
|11,862
|Manchester
|1
|2,474
|Portland
|4
|1,342
|St. Ann
|2
|2,572
|St. Catherine
|11
|8,135
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|1,606
|St. James
|6
|4,007
|St. Mary
|0
|1,218
|St. Thomas
|2
|1,576
|Trelawny
|0
|1,454
|
Westmoreland
|5
|1,703
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|59
|10
|3
|72
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|38,118
|1,344
|1,938
|41,400
|NEGATIVE today
|122
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|197
|319
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|212,318
|41,071
|253,389
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|181
|10
|200
|391
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|250,436
|1,344
|43,009
|294,789
|Positivity Rate
|36.1%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Deaths
|9*
|631
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|102
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|104
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|0
|18,444
|
Active Cases
|70*
|22,033
|
Two of the new cases died*
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|22
|Number in Home Quarantine
|26,759
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|417
|Patients Moderately Ill
|42
|
Patients Critically Ill
|37
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,301
|Imported
|1
|805
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|2
|1,641
|Under Investigation
|69
|36,417
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS*
- A 47-year-old male from KSA.
- A 62-year-old male from St. Mary.
- A 56-year-old male from St. James.
- A 55-year-old male from Westmoreland.
- A 98-year-old female from Clarendon.
- An 87-year-old male from Westmoreland.
- A 73-year-old male from St. James.
- An 80-year-old male from Clarendon.
- An 84-year-old female from KSA.