National Security Minister Commends Jamaicans For Their Level Of Compliance

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, has commended Jamaicans for their level of compliance with the coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions imposed by Government over the last two weekends, to stem the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, announced the measures at a recent press conference, which include extended weekend curfews to restrict the movement of persons.

“The people of Jamaica deserve full commendation. They have been most compliant over the last two weekends. I think they have appreciated the message from the Prime Minister about the challenge we face with this spike and they have been showing good cooperation and I think it has contributed much more to the success of this,” Dr. Chang said.

Dr. Chang, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, was speaking with journalists after visiting business entities in Montego Bay that participated in the E-commerce National Delivery Solution (ENDS) programme last weekend.

He was accompanied by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda.

“The word from the Ministry of Health [and Wellness] is we are beginning to see some decline in the spike in Jamaica and I expect it to continue. We are seeing a very positive response,” Dr. Chang said.

The Minister also praised the police for the instrumental work they have been doing in monitoring the curfews.

Dr. Chang said ENDS will help to spur economic growth, while at the same time help to stem criminal activity and public disorder.

“There are two aspects to this programme, as in the medium term what we are looking at is keeping the economy turning. Once there is increased economic activity, it will mean less crime and there are [fewer] people on the road where they could get caught up in illegitimate activities,” he said.

ENDS was first rolled out on March 26 in Portmore, St Catherine, and expanded to Montego Bay, St. James, and Kingston and St. Andrew on April 2.

The web-based ENDS system enables quick-service industry and delivery stakeholders registered on the platform to operate during the coronavirus (COVID-19) curfew hours until midnight in Kingston; Portmore, St. Catherine; and Montego Bay, St. James, by facilitating online delivery orders only.