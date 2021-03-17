High Alert Activated For Missing Child, Sa’id Miller

A High Alert has been activated for 9-year-old Sa’id Miller of Fairfield Avenue, Fairview, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, March 16.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 145 centimetres (4 feet 9 inches) tall. Sa’id has a dark spot on his right arm.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Sa’id was last seen at home dressed in a blue and grey striped merino and blue underpants. He has not been seen since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sa’id Miller is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.