St. Andrew Mother And Child Missing | Shemar Williams and Kimesha Smith

Police in St. Andrew are seeking the public’s assistance to find 40-year-old Kimesha Smith and her 11-year-old son Shemar Williams, both of Yellow Sea Drive, Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11 who have been missing since Sunday, February 07.

She is of brown complexion, stout build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall, while Shemar is of dark complexion, stout build and about 132 centimetres (4 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports are that Smith and her son were last seen at home about 1:00 p.m. Smith’s mode of dress at the time she went missing was blue skirt and pink T-shirt while Shemar was wearing a blue shorts and white merino. All efforts to contact Smith have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kimesha Smith and Shemar Williams is asked to contact the Seaview Gardens Police at 876-997-9372, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.