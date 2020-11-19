High Alert Activated For Missing Child, Dantae Grant

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Dantae Grant of Regent Street, Kingston 14 who is still missing, since Friday July 10, 2020.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 145 centimetres (4 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 8:30 a.m. on July 10, Dantae was last seen at home. At the time he went missing he was wearing a red shirt, black shorts and a pair of Crocs.

All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dantae Grant is being asked to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-922-6441, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.