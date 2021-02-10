JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Coronavirus
February 10, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTE
Confirmed Cases 207 17,908  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 85 7,989  
Females 122 9,916  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 2 days to 92 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 21 1027  
Hanover 4 447  
Kingston & St. Andrew 72 5,094  
Manchester 33 1,237  
Portland 7 412  
St. Ann 1 1,142  
St. Catherine 38 3,492  
St. Elizabeth 11 630  
St. James 1 1,886  
St. Mary 4 507  
St. Thomas 7 622  
Trelawny 4 568  
 

Westmoreland

 

 4 844  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 1,117 179,859  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 3  
Results Positive

 

 207 17,908  
Results Negative

 

 910 161,939  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 12  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 3 362  

A 76-year-old Male from St James.

An 87-year-old Male from St Elizabeth.

A 70-year-old Male from St Elizabeth.

 
Coincidental Deaths

 

 0 66  
Deaths under investigation 0 37  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 44 12,406  
Active Cases

 

 

  4,953    
       
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 11    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 17,888    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 171    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 34    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 13    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 13    
Home 4,764    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 653  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 1,081  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,819  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 207 14,119  
