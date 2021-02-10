COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTE
|Confirmed Cases
|207
|17,908
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|85
|7,989
|Females
|122
|9,916
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 days to 92 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|21
|1027
|Hanover
|4
|447
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|72
|5,094
|Manchester
|33
|1,237
|Portland
|7
|412
|St. Ann
|1
|1,142
|St. Catherine
|38
|3,492
|St. Elizabeth
|11
|630
|St. James
|1
|1,886
|St. Mary
|4
|507
|St. Thomas
|7
|622
|Trelawny
|4
|568
|
Westmoreland
|4
|844
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|1,117
|179,859
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|3
|–
|Results Positive
|207
|17,908
|Results Negative
|910
|161,939
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3
|362
|
A 76-year-old Male from St James.
An 87-year-old Male from St Elizabeth.
A 70-year-old Male from St Elizabeth.
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|66
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|37
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|44
|12,406
|Active Cases
|4,953
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|11
|Number in Home Quarantine
|17,888
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|171
|Patients Moderately Ill
|34
|Patients Critically Ill
|13
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|13
|Home
|4,764
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|653
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|1,081
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,819
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|207
|14,119
JIS News