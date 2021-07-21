High Alert Activated For Missing Child, Tyra Fross

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Tyra Foss, of Claremont Road, Bull Bay, St. Andrew who has been missing since Tuesday, July 20.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Bull Bay Police are that about 9:00 a.m., Tyra were last seen at home wearing in black-and-blue Adidas suit. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tyra Fross is being asked to contact the Bull Bay Police at 876-967-6810, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.